Stratford Library hosts Surf and Turf art exhibit

A mixed media exhibit by Stratford’s FranCesca Winfield will be on display at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street from July 27 through Sept. 4. The exhibit, entitled Surf and Turf, is free and open to the public.

For Surf and Turf, Winfield created photographic images of seascapes and landscapes encompassing the Greater Stratford and Fairfield Counties. The images were created with the use of traditional Canon SLR camera and 35mm film, as well as the use of instamatics, digital phone and iPad.

Additionally, some of the images have been enhanced and/or manipulated by computer graphics programs for artistic creativity. Winfield has included pieces highlighting Stratford’s Housatonic River, Bonds Dock, Mac Harbour, Shakespeare Theatre and Short Beach areas. The mixed media consists of drawings in pen and ink, pastels, watercolors, acrylics and oils.

Viewing hours for the art exhibit are Monday-Thursday, from 10-8 and Friday-Saturday, from 10-5. The display is located in the Main Lobby of the Stratford Library and will continue through Sept. 4.

For more information, call 203.385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.