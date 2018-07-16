On Wednesday July 18, at 6:30 p.m., the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the program Quartz in all its Glory — Earth’s most abundant and diverse surface mineral — a brief seminar in the introduction to the silicate mineral class: included with Quartz-rose quartz and amethyst etc. (Brief lecture, samples, local locations for mining and hands on opportunities for handling minerals and opening geodes)

A give away of a small quartz crystal for each participant.

The program presenter is Karen Hoferichter, Vice President/Educational Outreach for Mid Hudson Valley Gem and Mineral Society and Adjunct Professor SUNY New Paltz.

Drop in. No registration required.