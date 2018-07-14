Stratford Post 42 defeated North Haven Post 76, 1-0, thanks to a no-hitter from Brendan Duffy, who struck out nine.

Alex Koletar drove in the lone run of the game, scoring Tom Fernandes in the second inning.

The win is Stratford’s fifth in a row and ninth in the last 11 games.

After a 3-5 start, Post 42 has gone 9-2 in the last 11 contests to move to 12-7. North Haven is 13-4.

“Brendan, when he’s on the mound, we have such confidence,” said Stratford coach Mike Della Vecchia. “He wasn’t his sharpest today but commanded his fastball, beared down when he had to. He was just outstanding.”

In the top of the first, Duffy allowed a one out walk to Daniel Cannavaciolo but quickly ended the threat with a lineout to third and a fly out to left. In the bottom of the inning, Stratford’s Tyler Vancho singled his way on with two outs but was stranded.

Duffy led off the second with a strikeout and then induced two groundouts to put down Post 76, 1-2-3.

In the bottom half of the second, Fernandes led off with a single. Ryan Nelson then sacrificed him to second. Zach Fedak ground out to the pitcher, essentially sacrificing Fernandes to third. Koletar’s single to right center scored Fernandes to give Stratford the 1-0 lead.

“Alex Koletar came up with a big hit with two strikes and two outs,” Della Vecchia said. “It was a clutch hit. That was big for us. Neither team got guys in position to score. Neither team was really hitting the ball hard, so we knew it was going to be a one-run or two-run game.”

In the top of the third, North Haven pitcher Luca Lawrence led off with a walk and Christian Somma sacrificed him to second. Duffy promptly induced lineouts to third and first to leave North Haven’s only runner to reach scoring position.

In the next two innings, both teams were retired 1-2-3.

Tom Myjak led off the top of the fifth with a walk then Duffy struck out two and ended the frame on a comebacker.

In the bottom half, Fedak walked and went to second on Koletar’s grounder. He advanced to third on Ryan Duffy’s roller, before Connor Anstis lined out to short.

In the final two innings, Duffy struck out four batters to complete his no-hitter.

“We’ve started to hit a little better,” Della Vecchia said. “If you look at our losses, we got shut out a couple times, we scored only one run a couple of times. That compounded everything because that puts much more pressure on our pitcher and defense.”