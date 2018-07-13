No fishing allowed at the Stratford Sea Wall

Stratford police are cautioning residents that fishing at the Stratford Sea Wall is not permitted.

Earlier this week, the town’s Waterfront and Harbor Management Commission voted to prohibit fishing at the Sea Wall on Beach Drive. Police said the vote came “after the careful consideration of health and safety concerns in response to numerous complaints of potentially unsafe conditions related to fishing at the Sea Wall.”

The prohibition of fishing at the Sea Wall is part of an existing town ordinance which prohibits fishing “in any recreational area, except at such places and at such times as may be designated by the Town.” Anyone interested in fishing should avoid areas designated for swimming, bathing or pedestrian traffic. Designated fishing areas have been established at Bond’s Dock and Birdseye Street Fishing Pier.

The Stratford Police Department encourages the safe and respectful use of Stratford’s recreational areas.