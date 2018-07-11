LETTER: A free tag sale

To the Editor:

There’s always a first time for everything. This gorgeous summer weekend, I decided to stop by a Stratford tag sale. The free tag sale sign intrigued me to take a trip and browse through the items and look over the pieces of furniture.

The gentleman who ran the sale wouldn’t accept any money. Everything he had at the sale was really free. I saw many smiles on people’s faces as they loaded their vehicles. It was a great feeling finding a painting by one of my favorite artists, Norman Rockwell.

There’s an old saying that’s so true. “Someone’s junk is another person’s treasure.”