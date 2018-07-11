Stratford Star

LETTER: A free tag sale

By Stratford Star on July 11, 2018 in Letters ·

To the Editor:

There’s always a first time for everything. This gorgeous summer weekend, I decided to stop by a Stratford tag sale. The free tag sale sign intrigued me to take a trip and browse through the items and look over the pieces of furniture.

The gentleman who ran the sale wouldn’t accept any money. Everything he had at the sale was really free. I saw many smiles on people’s faces as they loaded their vehicles. It was a great feeling finding a painting by one of my favorite artists, Norman Rockwell.

There’s an old saying that’s so true. “Someone’s junk is another person’s treasure.”

Gertrude Vezina

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Slow down at school crossings
  2. Let’s support the arts
  3. A musical surprise
  4. Celebrate the centenarians

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Stratford property transfers: July 2-6 Next Post An ode to local journalism
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress