Stratford property transfers: July 2-6

Property transfers, July 2-6

100 Booth St.: Dresdon C. Dupuy to Orlando Segui for $225,000.

320 Soundview Ave.: John F. and Diane C. Hughes to Alicia Smith for $236,000.

106 Old Town Drive: John K. and Roberta E. Bassett to Joseph Loren Taylor for $290,000.

425 Wiklund Ave.: Eugene E. Caruana to Ernani L. Silva for $142,500.

50 Canaan Court, Apt. 21, Building 85: Estate of Leszek Haraburda to Alicia McDonnough-Rose for $37,000.

125 Warner Hill Road, #20: David Likhtigher to Edward Lakomski for $121,000.

161 Sands Place: Christie Ann Soltis to Courtney N. Hylton for $190,000.

104 Ridge Road: Fisnik Dovolani to Steven Johnson for $300,000.

1515 North Ave.: The Bank of New York Mellon to Hugo Conde for $160,300.

0 Stratford Ave.: Ronald Schulman to 2020 Stratford Ave. LLC for $30,512.50.

2020 Stratford Ave.: Main Wheeler LLC to 2020 Stratford Ave. LLC for $300,000.

8 Feeley St.: MTGLQ Investors L.P. to Daniel Walsh for $95,000.

897 Cutspring Road: Christopher James Barbee to Jeanne Marie Mahoney for $1.

93 Vought Place: Ashley Bike to Emily Warren for $72,500.

515 Light St.: Paula Yakush to Oran W. Spencer for $211,000.

153 Wainwright Place: Timothy K. and Jennifer M. Robertson to Kelly M. Vienneau for $222,000.

31 Wainwright Place: Jason and Kelly Uberti to Rashell Honeywell for $330,000.

1965 Cutspring Road: Donna M. Saputo to Patricia Jean-Baptiste for $390,000.

93 Penny Meadow Lane, Unit B: Estate of Robert Philip Barresi to to Jacqueline Partridge for $175,000.

122 Meritine Ave.: Nagris Rana to Cyril Gaynor for $350,000.

1307 Main St.: Alvin and Miranda O’Neal to Blackstone Edge Marketing for $110,000.

706 Riverdale Drive: Jeremy P. Welman to Kimberly A. Pierwola for $597,000.