Police seek robbery, identity theft suspects

Two women accused of stealing someone’s wallet and spending more than $7,000 on a stolen credit card are being sought by Stratford police.

Police said the two women went to an unidentified dentist’s office on June 22. One of the women reportedly asked about becoming a new patient while the second asked to use the office bathroom and stole an employee’s wallet.

Police said the suspects left went on a shopping spree, spending more than $7,000 on the employee’s credit card.

Anyone with information on the women is asked to call Stratford Police Det. Murolo at (203) 385- 4127