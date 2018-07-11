Stratford Star

Police seek robbery, identity theft suspects

Two women accused of stealing someone’s wallet and spending more than $7,000 on a stolen credit card are being sought by Stratford police.

Stratford police are looking for these two women who are accused of stealing a credit card from a dentist office.

Police said the two women went to an unidentified dentist’s office on June 22. One of the women reportedly asked about becoming a new patient while the second asked to use the office bathroom and stole an employee’s wallet.

Police said the suspects left went on a shopping spree, spending more than $7,000 on the employee’s credit card.

Anyone with information on the women is asked to call Stratford Police Det. Murolo at (203) 385- 4127

