Town Council approves Neighborhood Assistance Act application

At its June 11 meeting, the Stratford Town Council unanimously approved its 2018 municipal application for the Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program administered by the state Department of Revenue Services. The application recently was forwarded by the town to the state DRS for approval.

The NAA program provides a state tax credit to eligible business firms that make investments in qualifying community programs conducted by tax exempt or municipal agencies.

Sterling House Community Center was the sole applicant in Stratford in 2018, requesting up to $150,000 toward energy efficiency improvements at the 86-year-old non-profit agency located on Main Street.

The June 11 vote was preceded by a mandated public hearing on NAA applications received by the town. At the public hearing, Sterling House Development Director Chris Carroll presented the Sterling House proposal, which seeks funding to upgrade heating, ventilating, air conditioning, windows, doors, insulation and related energy appliances.

Last year, two local corporations made NAA qualified contributions to Sterling House, Avangrid’s UI/SCG divisions for $9,283.98 and Santa Energy for $10,000.

Each business requesting a tax credit under the Neighborhood Assistance Act Program must complete a separate form NAA-02 for each program it wishes to sponsor. The contribution must be made in the corporation’s income year that corresponds to the same year as the approved program.

Form NAA-02 must be submitted to the state DRS beginning Sept. 15 and through Oct. 1, 2018. Businesses may mail or hand deliver their applications. In addition, applications may be submitted electronically by emailing Form NAA-02 to [email protected].

For more information on Sterling House’s NAA program application or for a copy of Form NAA-02, call or email Carroll at 203-378-2606, ext. 106, or [email protected].