Stratford Recreation Department holds basketball clinic, free summer concerts

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Basketball clinic

Stratford Recreation and the WNBA CT Sun Team will be offering a Basketball Skill Clinic on Thursday, July 19, from 3:30-5 p.m. Session includes an hour clinic, photo and autograph session and a free ticket to a Sun game. For boys and girls ages 7 and up with fee of $20. Adults can pay $20 per ticket to attend game. Register by July 16.

Free summer concert series

Stratford Recreation presents The Barons Tuesday, July 17, at 7 p.m., at Paradise Green. Rain date July 19. Nashville Drive performs Tuesday, July 24, at 7 p.m., Paradise Green. Rain date July 26. Sponsored by Milford Bank, Stratford Orthodontics and Bridgeport Fittings. For more information or a complete concert schedule visit townofstratford.com/recreation.