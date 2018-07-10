Stratford Star

Nichols Garden Club Secret Garden Tour Sunday

The Nichols Garden Club presents the 2018 Secret Garden Tour on Sunday, July 15, from 1-5 p.m.  Five local gardens, each selected for their beauty and interest, will be showcased on this self-guided tour. Nichols Garden Club members and volunteers will host at each location, with complimentary refreshments served at each location as well.

Advance tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online via the Nichols Garden Club website at https://www.nicholsgc.org. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $35.

Ticket and map pick-up will take place from 1-3 p.m., at the Nichols Improvement Association Starkweather House on 1773 Huntington Turnpike, Trumbull, CT.

This is a rain or shine event.

You may also reach the club at [email protected] or 203-590-2232.

