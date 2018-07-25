Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., is hosting its annual Blueberry Festival on Saturday, July 28. The event will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., rain or shine.

The festival is for families and people of all ages.

LHUMC will be hosting local vendors selling and offering samples of their goods and crafts. There will be 16 vendors featuring products such as jewelry, toys and games, bath and body, baked goods, oils and salsas, home goods, art, and more.

Music will be provided by the Dirt Road Pickers, who will be playing fan favorites from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. They provide a mix of string instruments and vocals.

LHUMC will be selling its blueberry pies, as well as blueberry muffins and blueberry crisps. Emery Filmer, chairperson of the event said “We will have more pies and muffins than ever for sale this year.”

There will also be various lunch foods available for purchase: Hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chicken salad on croissants, french fries, chips, soda, water, coffee, blueberry sundaes, popcorn and cotton candy. Their meat sauce from their Spaghetti Suppers will also be for sale.

There will be a children’s area including games and activities, as well as Shriner clowns for entertainment.