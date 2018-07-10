Stratford Star

Stratford Coed Softball League’s brings out best

By Stratford Star on July 10, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Team American and Team National met in the Stratford Coed Softball League’s All-Star game. Team members included Jose Navarez, Caitlin Wood, Zedekiah Wright, Luke Lohnes, Jordan Messner, Rob Wauthier, Mike Martinez, Mike Wernis, Will Sellers, Sara Penfold, Kendra Wilson, Jay Jose, Danni Barksdale, Angie Hernandez, Samuel Singletary, Greg Pasco, Chris Banzurick, Karly Castagna, Steve Castagna, Jen Seganos, Erica Juan, Jeff Seganos, George Jesus, David Morales, Katie Jose, Mike Riba and Jessica Velez.

The Stratford Coed Softball League All-Star game and Home Run Derby took place Sunday at Short Beach.

“It was a great turnout,” said SCSL’s Tiffany Aldridge. “It was so much fun with the SCSL family to come together and play a great game of softball. Congrats to the winning American team (Maxwell’s, Sticks & Chicks, HIIT Squad and Warriors) plus thank you to the National team (Shockers, Sharks, Frame It Easy, Heroes and PUSH).

“A very very special thank you to our DJ for the day, Daniel Verdejo. Thanks for keeping the flow going all day. Also a special thank you to our youth ball shaggers of the Stratford Little League Yankees team.

“Next Sunday, the regular season resumes at Short Beach. Game times are at 2, 3:15, 4:30 and 5:45.”

Angie Hernandez was Team National MVP.

Sam Singletary was the Team American MVP.

Red Ortiz and Samantha Negron-Mastro coached Team American.

At the Home Run Derby, the Sharks’ Aldridge was the women’s winner. Steve Castagna from Sticks & Chicks took home the men’s title.

