A day after being outscored 9-7 by New Milford, Stratford’s Babe Ruth baseball team saw its U13 state tournament title hopes officially end with a 9-2 setback to Stamford in an elimination bracket game at High Meadow Field in Newtown on Monday.

Stamford jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.

Tanner Roper had a hand in both of Stratford’s runs.

In the third inning, two outs after Nate Nagel singled, Roper knocked him in with a single of his own.

Roper singled, stole second, and sprinted home on a Joe Adzima single in the sixth.

Stratford mustered little other offense: Singles by Dante Quattrucci and Frank Saad, and a walk by Brendan Ramsdell. Adzima had a stolen base.

Hayden Roberts entered the game in the fourth inning with Stratford trailing 6-1. He kept Stamford off the board in three frames before the Stamford bats came back around for three runs in the seventh.

“The kids fought until the end. They did everything they could today. Unfortunately, it was not enough,” Stratford head coach Roger Manning said.

This was evident in the field in the late innings when Stratford right fielder Quinn Carmona and center fielder Ramsdell collided, but Carmona somehow held on as both players hit the field and were slow to get up.

“Everyone was going hard there and it was a good effort. You want to avoid injury at all costs but those things happen, especially in the heat of the game,” Manning said.

Stratford had beaten North Haven 13-3 on Saturday in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.

In the 9-7 loss to New Milford on Sunday evening, Stratford scored four times in the third inning. Patience at the plate led to a trio of walks in that inning alone. Stratford worked eight walks in all.

Adzima doubled and scored. Ian Lubas singled and scored twice. Ramsdell walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Roper had three singles, a walk and trio of stolen bases. Quattrucci walked, singled, stole a base and scored.

“These kids wanted this more than anything. For this to end the way it did was disappointing. The kids came out here and gave everything they had,” Manning said.