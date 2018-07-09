Family Fitness Day is July 28

Staff from Bridgeport Hospital will join their Get Healthy CT partners for Family Fitness Day, Saturday, July 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Paradise Green in Stratford (corner of Main Street and Huntington Road).

The event coincides with National Dance Day and encourages area residents of all ages to be physically active and eat healthy foods. It will feature interactive performances by local dance studios, fitness demonstrations and other family-friendly activities, free healthy snacks and free prize drawings. In addition, people who attend can buy fresh fruit and vegetables at a pop-up produce market.

Among the organizations participating in the dance and fitness demonstrations are The Edge Fitness Clubs of Stratford, Crunch Fitness of Stratford, WalkAboutYoga, Stratford YMCA, Connecticut Line Dancers, Latin Rhythm, Double Up Dance Studio, Connecticut Dance School and Arts in CT Corp.

Admission to Family Fitness Day is free but residents are asked to bring a healthy food item to donate to Sterling House in Stratford. For a list of healthy food items, visit GetHealthyCT.org.