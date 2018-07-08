One hundred plus players from 19 towns took Dalling Field in Trumbull for the St. Joseph High School Free Football Clinic hosted by former Cadet and current Pittsburgh Steeler Tyler Matakevich on Saturday.
Kids from 5th to 8th grade were happy to meet Matakevich, Steeler teammate Sean Davis, and former Bunnell High and Stratford High standouts Mark Harrison, James McMahon and Bobby Santos.
Also on hand were a mix of former college stars from Temple, St. Joseph, Bunnell and Shelton, along with a handful of Cadet coaches and players.
“Being able to come back here — where shoot I was running around younger than them — is fantastic,” said Matakevich, who in his third season with the Steelers out of Temple University will battle for a starting inside linebacker position. “This is awesome. My St. Joe’s guys are here and a few of my buddies from out of town. It means the world to me to be back on this field.
“This is what the kids love, to be with guys like Sean Davis from the Steelers and all my Temple guys. Any way we can give back and help out the community. This is what it’s all about.”
This was no picnic for the campers, however, as they were broken into groups and swapped with different instructors to learn the basics and more about all aspects of playing football — line play, special teams, running back, wide receiver, defensive backs and quarterback.
Harrison, out of Rutgers University, who saw time with the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, said, “It’s about being with Tyler and these kids. Being out here, embracing the membership of playing ball together, seeing old teammates, old friends.
“I’m personal training and have my own business, Make it Happen, so I understand what today is for Tyler. I’ll be running a similar camp at Bunnell to get these kids ready for the next level.
“I want to share knowledge and give them the advantage of knowing the game overall at a younger age.”
Stratford Redskins on hand at the clinic included J.T. Turnage, Jordan Harrison, L.J. Richardson, Gavin Hamilton, Patrick Suszek, Jake DeVitto, Dominick Parry and Michael DeVitto.
McMahon, a star lineman at Bunnell and now a Bridgeport firefighter, said, “With my schedule I try to help out as much as I can. To see these kids with smiles on their faces because they are meeting seeing Tyler and Sean Davis from the Steelers is wonderful. You can see it in their eyes — ‘We want to be those guys.’
“It’s always great to give back to kids, the way other did the same for you. I played before Tyler with Stratford Pop Warner, but we got to know each other and I followed him at St. Joe’s, Temple and now in the NFL. He is a great guy and this is a great day.”
Santo was happy to get back with his friend.
“Tyler’s is a great success story, we all kind of grew growing up together,” said Santo, who went to Northeastern only to have the program disband.
“I’m a big Stratford High guy and love that school to death He went to St. Joe’s, but football is really just a big family.
“This is great event with 5th graders thru 8th graders working with a unique group of instructors. You have some Steelers here, college guys and Mark Harrison who played at Rutgers is obviously is a real pro. They you have the local guys. It’s a good mix.
“These kids are retaining things and working hard. When there was football at Northeastern, I focused on school (he now works in finance for Edgewell Personal Care in Shelton). I was able to coach at Stratford the year I graduated college. We had great year playoff run in years and it was a lot of fun.
“If players are willing to learn and humble themselves, good things happen. If time allows, I would love to get back into football at some level.”