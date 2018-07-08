Battling to qualify for the state playoffs as one of the top four American Legion baseball teams out of Zone II, Stratford Post 42 won two of three contests with one of the teams it is chasing — Orange Post 127 — this weekend.

Stratford beat visiting Orange 3-2 at Penders Field on Sunday, the day after a doubleheader split on the road that was highlighted by Brendan Duffy’s no-hitter.

On Sunday, Dillon Higgins allowed five hits and struck out six batters for the weekend series-clinching win.

“It feels great. We’re trying to make the playoffs here and this is the team we’re trying to catch. To take two out of three in the series is really important,” Higgins said. “Locating my fastball allowed me to throw my breaking ball for strikes.”

The most trouble Higgins had came in the fourth when he surrendered the two runs, allowing three singles and tossing a wild pitch in the frame.

Higgins had four perfect innings, including the seventh when he sandwiched a strikeout with a pair of ground outs to shortstop.

He started a 1-1-5 double play to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the second.

Stratford took a 1-0 first-inning lead.

Connor Anstis led off the game in perfect table-setter fashion with a walk and stole second before scoring on Higgins’ single.

After falling behind 2-1 in the top of the fourth, Stratford responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Ryan Nelson led off the inning with a single and scored the tying run. Zach Fedak reached on an error and scored the go-ahead run. Alex Koletar singled and had an RBI, and Anstis also singled in the inning.

Stratford rebounded from a tough 9-8 extra inning loss to Orange in the Saturday nightcap.

“Dillon picked us up bigtime today. We really needed that,” Stratford coach Mike Della Vecchia said of Higgins’ work on the mound.

“It’s extremely important,” Della Vecchia said bouncing back from Saturday’s tough-to-swallow loss. “I would say we gave a game away.”

Stratford carried a 6-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh and, after Orange forced extras, led 8-6 going to the bottom of the eighth before seeing Orange walk off with a three-spot.

A trio of errors, hit batters and some missed opportunities at the plate contributed to the defeat.

Anstis had three hits and Fedak had two.

Stratford also benefited from Orange’s struggles in the field as Orange committed four errors.

In the first game on Saturday, Duffy was tremendous in picking up his first no-no at any level of Legion play as Stratford won 5-0.

Duffy fanned nine batters, walked three, and the only other base runner reached on an error.

“I had all my pitches working and the defense stepped in. I can’t really do it without the defense behind me,” Duffy said.

“He pitched a great game. He was in command the whole game, never was in any trouble, challenged every single hitter. He always does it,” Della Vecchia said.

Pat Browne had three hits and an RBI. Tom Fernandes had two hits and drove in two. Koletar had two hits and drove in a run.

Heading into the final week of the season, Stratford stands at 8-7, a game and a half behind fourth-place Orange (8-4), which was awarded forfeits in its first three games of the season.

Following what will be a trio of forfeit wins over New Haven, Post 42 closes out the regular slate with three against North Haven, which came out of Sunday’s action in third place with a record of 8-3.

“We’ll have to be our best,” said Della Vecchia, adding that North Haven is tough opponent.

Della Vecchia said Stratford’s top pitchers, Duffy, Browne, Vancho and Higgins will be rested and ready to go.

“We can only control our own destiny. I think if we win out we’ll be in very good shape,” Della Vecchia said.