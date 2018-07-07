Stratford’s Babe Ruth baseball team pounded out the hits en route to a 13-3 victory over North Haven in the opening round of the U13 state tournament at High Meadow Field in Newtown on Saturday.

Stratford will play New Milford, a 12-5 victor over East Lyme, in Newtown on Sunday at 6 p.m.

“When we needed to get runs we did the small things that win ball games,” Stratford head coach Roger Manning said. “When we needed the hits, we got them.”

Ian Lubas had a two-run single in Stratford’s three-run opening inning.

Matt Diaz led off the game with a walk. Joe Adzima and Dante Quattrucci followed with singles, Hayden Roberts and Brendan Ramsdell followed with walks, before a wild pitch produced the other run.

After North Haven scored in the third, Stratford got the run back in the fourth.

Lubas reached on an error, stole second, and eventually scored.

Stratford put up six runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.

In the fifth, Ramsdell’s hit-and-run single made it 5-1.

Lubas had a three-run inside-the-park home run when he hustled around the bases following a smash to the right-center field gap. That pushed the lead to 8-1.

A wild pitch produced Stratford’s ninth run.

Diaz blooped a single to make the score, 10-1.

After North Haven scratched out a couple of runs in the top of the sixth, Stratford sealed the win with three runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Nate Nagel lined an RBI single to center and Quattrucci blooped a run-scoring single. A wild pitch allowed the game-ending run to come across.

Adzima, Quattrucci and Nagel each had two hits.

Starting pitcher Dante tossed only two innings and was taken out of the game because of some discomfort. Reliever Hayden tossed thee frame, and Matt Diaz worked an inning.

“It’s super important to get that first win, because if you lose you’ve got to go undefeated to make it to the end. This is the first part of the equation,” Manning said.

Stratford’s assistant coaches are Butch Carmona and Matt Diaz.

Team members include Tanner Roper, Frankie Saad, Quinn Carmona and Jose Almonte.