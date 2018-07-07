Stratford Post 42 split a Zone 2 doubleheader with host Orange Post 127 on Saturday.

Brendan Duffy tossed a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking three, when Stratford won the opener 5-0.

Pat Browne had three hits and an RBI for Post 42, which scored a run in the first and added two in each the fourth and sixth innings.

Tom Fernandes had two hits and drove in two runs, as Stratford improved to 8-2.

Alex Koletar had two hits and had an RBI.

Orange (7-7) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, two on a single by Jack Balocca, to take the nightcap 9-8.

Post 127 scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, and then came back after Stratford took an 8-6 lead in the top of the eighth.

Connor Anstis had three hits and Zach Fedak two hits.

Orange was led by Jared Smith with two hits and two RBIs.

Stratford will host Orange Sunday at 10 a.m. at Penders Field.