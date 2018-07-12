Stratford Star

Older cat available at the Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on July 12, 2018

Lilly

Lilly is a 13-year-old spayed female and is still waiting to be adopted. She lost her home when her family moved and could not take her. She has lived with a small dog, but she would prefer to be the only cat in the house.  She is in good health and would be a great companion for a senior person. Visit Lilly and other cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

