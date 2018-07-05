Three facing drug, gun possession charges

Two men and a 17-year-old boy are facing drug possession and gun charges following their arrests on July 4.

Stratford police charged Daemoni Brice of Stratford, Dashaun Mitchell and a 17-year-old boy after a stop and investigation of several people loitering on property belonging to the Stratford Housing Authority. Police said none of the people arrested live in the housing complex.

Police said members of the Narcotics Unit approached the men based on complaints made by residents and they recognized some of them who had been told not to loiter on the property.

Police said Brice was the passenger in a car and had a stolen firearm under his seat. The gun, a Glock 45, was reported stolen in Georgia.

The 17-year-old, police said, was driving at the time of the stop and a second firearm was found under his car seat.

Brice was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal manufacture, distribution and sales of prescription drugs, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug factory setting, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, simple trespass and theft of a firearm. Brice was ordered held on $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on July 13.

The 17-year-old was charged with simple trespass, weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a housing project, operating a drug factory and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mitchell was arrested based on an active re-arrest warrant issued for him by the court.