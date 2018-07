A 5-year-old died on Tuesday after drowning in a backyard pool.

Stratford police said they were called to investigate a drowning on Monday, July 2 in a backyard pool at a Burbank Avenue home. Officers performed CPR on the child, who was then turned over to EMS personnel and transported to a local hospital. Police said the child died on Tuesday, July 3.

Police did not name the child out of respect for the family.