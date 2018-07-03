Rallying for families

Editor’s note: This story appears in Thursday’s edition of the Stratford Star.

The signs held by the people on Saturday outside of Stratford Town Hall spoke loudly of what they think of the United States’ treatment of Central American families seeking asylum in this country.

“Cruelty is not strength.”

“Choose love.”

“2342 children have been kidnapped by the U.S. Government.”

“Families Belong Together.”

There were also signs with more colorful language, referring to the current government as the “American Gestapo,” calling Republicans “Nazis,” and using the f-word in reference to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, or ICE.

More than 100 people gathered outside of Town Hall to let the world know about their anger and disappointment with the Trump administration’s treatment of families at the southern border and keeping migrant children in camps.

The rally, organized by the Stratford Democratic Town Committee, featured speakers who railed against President Donald Trump’s policy to house people in cages and prevent them from seeking asylum in the U.S.

The Stratford crowd was one of thousands of rallies across the country on Saturday, organized to tell Trump and Congressional leaders to reunite the families that had been separated as they tried to come into the country. Trump recently issued an executive order that would end family separations, but has said the United States needs to fortify the southern border to reduce crime.

Therese LeFever, a religious educator and former state representative candidate, said the country has been divided by fear.

“Fear can make me think someone is taking something away from me. Fear can make me think that if I make somebody less, then I will somehow be more,” she said. “Fear can make me think that compassion is weak. And fear can, and will, make us treat those who are the most vulnerable as nothing more than animals.”

The country, she said, needs to realize the greatness of the “melting pot” and is strong because of its differences. LeFever also the crowd that America is great because they welcome strangers.

Noelle McElaney said she was not proud to be an American because of what was happening with the migrants as well as what’s going on with the Supreme Court, which voted in favor of President Trump’s travel restrictions from majority Muslim countries.

Her daughter Catherine, 23, said people are not treating others with “basic human decency” and “that’s not happening right now. We need to be voices for those who are voiceless.”

Catherine McElaney said she wants people to continue speaking out so changes in policy can be made.

Zelda Yalartai of Bridgeport said she was sad seeing and hearing about children being placed in cages. She cringes thinking if it had been her grandchildren where the migrant children are.

“I think we have to learn our humanity and whatever humanity we have is being dismantled,” Yalartai said. “We have to get it together. Not just for us, but for our children, our future. We have to get it together, because this is not it.”

Organizers also gathered petitions that would be given to Stratford and Connecticut representatives. They also urged people to be active and vote in the November midterm elections. Several Democrats running for office were among the speakers.

State Rep. Phil Young, D-120, said people upset with the administration’s actions need to organize and take action.

“I talk to people in my own party and they believe the stuff on Fox News,” Young said. “This is from all sides. This is not just the Republicans. We need everybody. We need to talk to people, we need to educate people, we need to motivate them. Trump and his followers are tenacious and they’re not gonna stop. So we need to be just as tenacious and we can’t stop.”

LeFever said Democrats offered Mayor Laura Hoydick, a Republican, an invite to the event and that the mayor “backed out” because it was being hosted by the DTC, a response that was elicited boos from the partisan crowd.

Hoydick spokesman Michael Downes said Monday that Hoydick had a conflict and could not attend. Downes said he was going to speak on Hoydick’s behalf, but they were “unaware at the time that this was officially sponsored by the DTC — something that was not mentioned in the invite we received.”

Downes said they declined to attend because “it was an overtly political event.”

Downes added that Hoydick “believes that our immigration policy should be compassionate in permitting families of those crossing the borders illegally to remain together while processed, but also believes those seeking entrance to this country should do so through legal means.”

Downes concluded that Hoydick “believes we need strong border security.”