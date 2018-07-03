Stratford students earn academic recognition

Named to dean’s list

Elena Wood, a sophomore marketing major at Bryant University was named to the spring semester dean’s list.

Kacie Erin O’Neill, bioengineering major and Ashley M. Oneill, food science and human nutrition major were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Clemson University.

Earn degrees

Lauren Della Vecchia was awarded a master of science degree in elementary education at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Max Kawakami graduated from Ithaca College with a bachelor of science in exercise science.

Earns academic award

Kendall Streeter received the Rex’s Best Award from American International College (AIC) at the college’s Cocurricular Awards Ceremony this spring. Streeter is majoring in sports & recreation management.

Earns high honors

Emma Reed earned high honors at Sacred Heart Academy.