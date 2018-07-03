Stratford Police Briefs

Stealing food

A Stratford woman accused of stealing food from a local supermarket is facing charges from Stratford police following her June 27 arrest.

Police said Jessica Bocchetta, 36, of 262 Morgan Court, shoplifted about $85 worth of food items from Stop & Shop. Officers made contact with Boccetta as she attempted to drive away from the scene at about 6:31 a.m. Bocchetta was charged with sixth-degree larceny and and Interfering with a police officer. Bocchetta was released and is scheduled to appear Thursday in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Domestic incident

A Stratford couple who Stratford police said engaged in a fight are both facing charges after their arrests on June 27.

Richard Robertson, 31, and Elisa Figueroa, 33, both of 87 Hortense St., were each charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police said the couple got into a fight at about 10:56 a.m. June 27 at their residence. Police said the two began to argue over keys and the argument became physical after Figueroa slapped Robertson and Robertson pushed her.

According to state court records, both are scheduled to appear on Aug. 1 in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Burglary from cars

A Stratford man accused of entering parked cars is facing several charges from Stratford police.

Kenneth Morehouse, 44, of 1285 Success Ave., was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools and simple trespass after his arrest on June 27.

Police said Morehouse and another man were seen by a Kenwood Avenue resident at about 4:30 a.m. entering parked cars and walking through residential yards. Officers responded to the scene and located two men who fit the description given by witnesses. Police said the unidentified man fled the scene while Morehouse was stopped. Police identified Morehouse with the aid of residential camera footage.

According to state court records, Morehouse is scheduled to appear on Aug. 1 in Bridgeport Superior Court.