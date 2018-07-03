Four charged with drug, weapons possession

Four people are facing weapons possession and drug charges after Stratford police found guns and drugs during a traffic stop.

Police said officers from the Stratford Police Narcotics Vice and Intel Unit conducted a motor vehicle stop on June 29 outside of the Honeyspot Motor Lodge. While interviewing Matthew Prosnick, the vehicle’s driver, detectives observed narcotics inside the Kia Forte. Detectives later searched the vehicle and found a 9mm Taurus firearm in the center console containing several rounds of ammunition along with a ski mask. The gun was reportedly stolen in Bridgeport last October. Police also found several bundles of heroin stamped “DOA” as well as loose heroin, crack cocaine, narcotics packaging and gloves.

Police found that two of the passengers had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

Prosnick, 32, was charged with possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, two counts each of sale of narcotics and criminal possession of a firearm and one count of no pistol permit.

Isaiah Gonzalez, 26, was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to sell and criminal possession of a firearm, and one count each theft of a firearm, no pistol permit, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, interfering and littering.

Edwin Gonzalez, 28, and Tanya Serrano, 44 were each charged with two counts of sale of narcotics and one count each of possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm and no pistol permit.

All four were ordered held on $250,000 bond and are scheduled to appear on July 11 in Bridgeport Superior Court.