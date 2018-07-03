Stratford property transfers: June 25-29

Property transfers, June 25 to June 29

67 Harbour View Place, Unit No. 34: Carole S. Brafman to Edward P. Burger for $402,500.

252 McKinley Ave.: Michael L. and Annette H.D. Harrison to Justin Toro for $162,500.

70 Beers Place: Marcella N. Sancho to Shye S. Tzadok for $252,000.

426 Wilcoxson Ave.: Alyse S. Nathan to Sherine Palmer for $240,000.

80 Deerfield Drive.: Michael and Lauren Francese to John Constantine for $350,000.

164 Hamilton Ave., Unit 3: LGK Properties LLC to Pamella Smith for $242,900.

365 Wiklund Ave.: Keilin Ortega and Diana Reyes-Ortega to Carmen Campbell for $260,000.

296 Agawam Drive, Unit B.: Estate of Francis Yannelli to Gray Griswold for $264,000.

215 Margherita Lawn: Donald R. and Dorothy W. Gagnon to Joso Glavan for $452,000.

125 Warner Hill Road: Melanie S. Baird to Jared Poltrack for $135,000.

23 Disbrow St.: John Sheehan to Dionne Wisdom for $344,000.

207 Third Ave.: Joseph Adelizzi and Laurine Kovacs to Sandra Mackowski for $270,000.

377 Ferndale Ave.: MTGLQ Investors LP to Carl Patton-Radjpaul for $233,000.

31 Pine St.: Elizabeth Jennings to Melanie B. O’Leary for $294,000.

5 Bullard Court: Dolette Belinkie Trust to Lubia Mejia for $39,000.

45 Lindsley Place: Joseph M. Criscuolo to Jason Belinski for $252,000.

21 Miranda Lane: Melanie Lopez to Terrance Smith for $216,000.

225 Bruce Ave.: Estate of Stephen Semenkovich, Conserved to Oliveira Realty LLC for $40,000.

235 Lordship Road: Peter J. and Lisa Dowd to Laura Ann Plummer for $425,000.

365 Johnson Lane: Linda Romano to Othniel Ranger for $205,000.

901 Nichols Ave.: Suzanne F. Sumien to Ashley Laurel Blyth for $235,000.

65 Newtown Ave.: The Kalcar Corp to Colin W. Rissolo for $310,000.

1410 Stratford Ave.: EEIC Realty LLC to 1410 Stratford Ave. LLC for $375,000.

636 Robin Lane: Todd E. Pikor to Elliott Bertrand for $345,000.

26 Hortense St.: John S. Radley and Debbie L. Beck-Radley to Alison Sheppard for $275,000.

3226 Main St.: DBChase LLC to 3226 Main Street LLC for $525,000.

161 Columbus Ave.: Kimberley T. Dumas to Joy Realty LLC for $83,000.