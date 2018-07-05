Yesterday and Today

The Yesterday and Today exhibit runs July 5 through Sept. 7 at the Mayor’s Gallery, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. The gallery is on the 10th floor. The exhibit features pieces by Ken Delmar.

Eileen Ivers

Eileen Ivers will perform the Irish fiddle on July 5 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information visit, chirpct.org.

Other Desert Cities

Other Desert Cities will run July 6-28 at the Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. A daughter returns home for Christmas for the first time in years, bearing the manuscript of a memoir, which reveals a devastating episode in the life of her wealthy Republican family. Tickets are $24. For more information visit, shermanplayers.org.

Cuttings & Coastlines

The Cuttings & Coastlines exhibit runs July 7-31 at the Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River Street, Milford. The exhibit features works by Kimberly Ryan. The opening reception is on July 7 from 2 to 6 p.m. For more information visit, gildedlilygallery.com.

Otis and The Hurricanes

Otis and The Hurricanes will perform on July 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non-members. For more information visit, westonhistoricalsociety.org.