Flags lowered to half-staff in honor Capital Gazette mass shooting victims

Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that — in accordance with a presidential proclamationdirecting flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the country for one day in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland — U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

To help assist families of the Capital Gazette shooting victims, and support memorial scholarships, visit capitalgazette.com/news/cg-funds-20180630-story.html.