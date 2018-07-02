Stratford Star

Softball: Crespo & Spears Summer Splash Tournament

The Sharks took home the tourney title.

The Stratford Coed Softball League hosted its inaugural Crespo & Spears Summer Splash Tournament at Short Beach on Sunday.

Former Stratford Brakettes player Gladys Crespo and former Major League baseball player Kenny Spears were honored at the event.

Five Stratford Coed Softball League teams came together on a hot day to play a fun tournament of with the Sharks coming out on top.

Maxwell’s came in second by battling their way through the losers bracket to meet.

Maxwell’s placed second.

Bianca Marie won Crespo & Spears Tournament award for her outstanding pitching performance.

This Sunday, July 8, SCSL will hold its All-Star game and Home Run Derby at Short Beach beginning at 2 p.m.

