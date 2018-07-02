Stratford fireworks Tuesday, July 3

The Town of Stratford will celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks display at Short Beach on Tuesday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. In the interest of public safety there will be no bicycles, golf carts, scooters, mopeds or dogs allowed.

When the beach parking spaces are full Short Beach will be shut down to traffic. Overflow parking has been set up at the Army Engine Plant property across from the main entrance to the airport.

To accommodate the flow of traffic there will be road closures, parking bans and detours during and after the fireworks. The Stratford Police Department advises all residents and guests to be aware of this temporary inconvenience and asks for everyone’s cooperation to make this year’s event both safe and fun for all.