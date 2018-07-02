Stratford Star

Stratford fireworks Tuesday, July 3

By Stratford Star on July 2, 2018 in Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News ·

The Town of Stratford will celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks display at Short Beach on Tuesday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m. In the interest of public safety there will be no bicycles, golf carts, scooters, mopeds or dogs allowed.

When the beach parking spaces are full Short Beach will be shut down to traffic. Overflow parking has been set up at the Army Engine Plant property across from the main entrance to the airport.

To accommodate the flow of traffic there will be road closures, parking bans and detours during and after the fireworks. The Stratford Police Department advises all residents and guests to be aware of this temporary inconvenience and asks for everyone’s cooperation to make this year’s event both safe and fun for all.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford fireworks Friday, June 30
  2. Festival! features Shakespeare, jazz and yoga
  3. Artists & Artisans in Paradise fair features local talent
  4. Baldwin Center senior calendar: May 26-June 1

Tags: ,

Previous Post Bunnell High announces fourth quarter honor roll Next Post Softball: Crespo & Spears Summer Splash Tournament
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress