Connecticut Tango Festival, July 13-22, various locations. The Tango Festival will feature performances and classes with dancers in Danbury, Milford, Norwalk and Middletown. Tickets vary by day and location $25-$75. Info: CTTangoFest.org.

Ballet Under the Stars, July 15, 7:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Danbury. The Connecticut Ballet will present Ballet under the Stars featuring Pulse by Darrell Grand Moultrie. A free onstage Ballroom Class will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. with Ted Thomas. Tickets $10. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Square Dance Party, July 20, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston. No experience necessary, casual dress. Suggested donation $5. Info: call 203-761-9939.

Summer Dance Party, July 21, 7-10 p.m., Ballroom Elegance Dance Studio of Westport, 627 East Post Rd., Westport. Includes a merengue lesson, dance show and appetizers. Tickets $30. Info: call 203-454-9400.