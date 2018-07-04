Carnival of Fun, July 10-14, St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Greenwich. Tues and Wed. 6 – 10 p.m., Thurs. through Sat. 6-11 p.m. Info: stcath.org or call 203-637-3661

Westport Summer Book Sale, July 14-17, Jesup Green, Westport. The book sale will run during the annual Fine Arts Festival. Info: westportlibrary.org.

Summer Tea Party with Abigail Adams, July 15, 2 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Lunch with a Abigail Adams reenactor. Tickets $40. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Mockstock Tribute Band Festival, July 20-21, 5-10:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. MockStock is a two-day tribute band music festival. Friday is MockStock Purple, featuring a tribute to Prince, Jimi Hendrix and Sly & the Family Stone. Saturday is MockStock Metal, featuring the music of Metallica, AC/DC and Guns ‘n’ Roses. Tickets $ 15-$50. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

Westside Reggae Festival, July 28, 1 p.m., Ives Concert Park on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Featured artists will include Culture, Wayne Wonder, Anthem Band, Half Pint, Derrick Barnett, Tales of Joy and more. Tickets $15-$35. Info: ivesconcertpark.com.

2018’s Downtown Market: Stratford, Aug. 26, Colonial Square Parking Lot, 2420 Main St., in Stratford. It has a juried crafts, art, and jewelry show, accompanied by music, activities for children, and theater.

FARMERS’ MARKETS

The Hickories Farm Stand, 136 Lounsbury Rd., Ridgefield, May-October, 11-6, Mon.-Sun.; November-May, 11-5, Fri.-Sun.; stand works on honor system; thehickories.org

Stratford Farmers’ Market, Mon., 2-6 p.m., Paradise Green, Stratford; townofstratford.com/FarmersMarket.

Gossett Brothers’ Farmers’ Market, Sat., 9-1 year-round (indoors for winter), 7 vendors; 1202 Rte. 35, South Salem, N.Y.; gossettbrothersnursery.com/farmers-market

New Canaan Farmers’ Market, Sat., 10-2, Old Center School municipal parking lot, corner of South Ave.-Maple St.-Main St., April 22-Dec. 16; newcanaanfarmersmarket.net

Westport Farmers’ Market, Thurs., 10-2, 45 vendors, at 50 Imperial Ave.; May 17-Nov. 9; westportfarmersmarket.com.

Wilton Farmers’ Market, Wed., noon to 5 p.m., June 6-Oct. 24, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton.