Stratford Beautification Committee seeks nominees

Submission deadline is July 14

By Stratford Star on July 2, 2018

The Stratford Beautification Committee announces its 20th annual Beautification Awards program where the public can nominate properties worthy of recognition.

This year, the focus will be on front yards and the curb appeal of local properties. The committee is interested in homes and businesses that have attractive landscaping, flower beds or gardens — or properties that feature unique fences, walkways, lighting fixtures or door treatments.

Submission deadline is Saturday, July 14. Judging is expected to be July 22.

Visit townofstratford.com/beautification to download a nomination form.

