Putting the ball into play puts pressure on defense, and makes the opposing team earn its outs in the field.

On a hot Saturday morning, Stratford Post 42 put the bat on the ball and capitalized on four errors for a 3-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader with the American Legion Zone II rival the East Haven 89ers at Penders Field.

Solid pitching in both games paved the way for a twin bill sweep, as Post 42 prevailed 6-0 in the second contest. Stratford improved to 5-5 and East Haven fell to 3-7.

Stratford will visit Orange Post 127 at Brinley Field for a twin bill on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. They host Orange Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday and visit New Haven at West Rock Park Tuesday at 5:30.

Brendan Duffy tossed a 99-pitch complete game in the lidlifter, keeping Stratford’s arms fresh.

Dillon Higgins pitched a one-hitter in the second game.

In game one, Duffy allowed base runners in all but two innings. He escaped trouble on more than one occasion, including in the sixth when East Haven used a bunt single and passed ball to get the tying run in scoring position with nobody out. Duffy got a fly out, strikeout, and ground out to get through unscathed.

“He just bore down and got out of the situations when he had to, and that’s just the way he’s made up,” Stratford head coach Mike Della Vecchia said.

The right-handed Duffy, who worked around a leadoff single in the seventh, allowed four hits, hit a batter, walked one, and struck out eight. He fanned the side in East Haven’s two-run third inning.

“I just pitch and try to let my defense do the work,” said Duffy said of his approach with men on base. “My fastball and curve were working well. We have a good defense.”

Duffy contributed at the plate as well as on the pitching rubber. He singled in the team’s two-run second, and he had the kind of at bat pitchers hate — a 10-pitch at bat in which he fouled off eight offerings before grounding out.

Of course, it not only took a toll on his counterpart, but on Duffy, just before going back out to the mound for his final inning of work.

“It gets you to sweat a bit when you don’t want to,” Duffy said with a laugh.

Stratford took the lead in the second.

Tommy Fernandes led off with a walk and scored on an error. Brandon Duffy singled, Ryan Duffy walked and Connor Anstis hit a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

The tie-breaking run came across in the fifth.

Pat Browne reached on an error and later scored when Higgins got aboard on a two-base error.

Della Vecchia liked the fact his team put the ball into play.

“I’m not a big believer in batting average. I’m a big believer in getting on base and making things happen,” said Della Vecchia, who was pleased to see his team’s productivity at the plate in the early innings.

“Our challenge is continuing that throughout the game. The guys are taking good swings. The hits will come,” he said.

In game two, Stratford’s offense generated the most runs it has scored going back to an 11-3 triumph over West Haven Post 71 on June 24. All of the offense occurred in the fifth and sixth innings.

Higgins’ no-hitter was broken up in the fifth inning when, after an error, Jack Zimmerman put down a bunt and beat it out for a single. Higgins went on to retire the final eight batters and finished with four strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth, Stratford broke up the scoreless game by batting around and posting a five spot.

Joe Calzone led off getting hit by a pitch. Ryan Duffy singled, and Anstis and Higgins each walked to force in a run. With one out, Browne and Fernandes singled home runs.

Ryan Nelson brought home Browne on a fielder’s choice and Fernandes scored on the throwing error to make it 5-0.

In the sixth, Calzone doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Ryan Duffy’s sacrifice fly to end the scoring.

Roundup: Stratford completed the series sweep with a 9-5 victory Sunday in East Haven. In the first, Dillon Higgins singled and scored on Pat Browne’s sacrifice fly. East Haven went up 2-1 on a single by Tristan Punzo, a double by Jack Ferrara and a single by Frank Longley. Stratford tied it in the third on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Nelson. Stratford got four runs in the fourth on a RBI single by Tyler Vancho, a bases loaded walk to Zack Fedak and two wild pitches. Loda’s sacrifice fly in the fifth cut the lead to 6-3. In the bottom of the sixth East Haven got two on a double by Jack Zimmerman and a single by Sal Buffone to cut the lead to one. Stratford put three runs in the seventh on a RBI double by Vancho and a two-run double by Tommy Fernandes. Alex Koletar went the distance to pick up his second win.