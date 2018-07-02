Baird, Duffy cited for community service

Two Stratford residents were recently honored at the Sterling House Community Center Celebrity Breakfast at the Trumbull Marriott.

Bob Baird, a lifetime Stratford resident, high school athletic director and coach, along with Stratford High School senior Ryan Duffy were cited for their community service in the annual event that also featured former New York Mets star Mookie Wilson.

Baird is a 1965 graduate of Stratford High School who retired from the Stratford Board of Education last year after serving as the SHS Athletic Director for 20 years. He has also served as the Sports Information Director, Public Relations Director, and Athletic Director of the University of Bridgeport, his alma mater.

As a sports editor of the Bridgeport Post, Baird covered the Raybestos Brakettes women’s softball team and won 14 national writing awards. In 1988 Baird assumed the role of general manager for the Brakettes, a position he has held for the past 30 years.

He has coached several teams at SHS since his graduation, starting with freshmen boys basketball in 1966. He has also been the freshmen football coach, and varsity softball and girls basketball coach.

His 2004 softball team compiled a 20-6 overall record, which remains the best in school history. He has also served as the varsity softball coach at St. Joseph High School and assistant softball coach at Bunnell High School.

Prior to spending two years as assistant softball coach at Sacred Heart University, Baird was the women’s softball and basketball coach at Housatonic Community College.

Duffy is a graduating senior at Stratford High School was honored for his volunteer service, athletic and academic success, and his exceptional character.

Ryan has been a member of the varsity cross country and varsity baseball teams at Stratford High for three years. He also is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, the Be Kind committee, and the Link Crew (freshmen mentoring program).

He is an Eagle Scout, and has provided community service through scouting activities for 12 years. In 2017, Ryan earned the highest level of scouting. His Eagle Scout project was building the Sterling House Summer Camp storage and snack shed.

Ryan also has volunteered during the annual Sterling House Christmas tree sale with both delivery and sales. In addition to his volunteer work at Sterling House, Ryan has given his time to The Bridge with St. James Church and the Stratford High Booster Club.

Ryan will attend Massachusetts Maritime Academy in the fall, where he plans to major in emergency management.