Stratford residents rally for migrant families

The signs held by the people on Saturday outside of Stratford Town Hall spoke loudly of what they think of the United States’ treatment of Central American families seeking asylum in this country.

“Cruelty is not strength.”

“Choose love.”

“2342 children have been kidnapped by the U.S. Government.”

“Families Belong Together.”

More than 100 people gathered outside of Town Hall to let the world know about their anger and disappointment with the Trump administration separating families at the southern border and keeping migrant children in camps.

The rally, organized by the Stratford Democratic Town Committee, featured speakers who railed against President Donald Trump’s policy to house people in cages and prevent them from seeking asylum in the U.S.

The Stratford crowd one of thousands of rallies across the country, organized to tell Trump and Congressional leaders to reunite the families. Trump recently issued an executive order that would end family separations, but has said the United States needs to fortify the southern border to reduce crime.

Organizers also gathered petitions that would be given to Stratford and Connecticut representatives. They also urged people to be active and vote in the November midterm elections.

