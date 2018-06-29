Stratford Star

Stratford holiday refuse schedule

By Stratford Star on June 29, 2018 in Community, News ·

There will be no refuse, recycling or yard waste collection on Wednesday, July 4, in observance of the Fourth of July. All routes will be collected one day late with Friday’s route to be picked up on Saturday. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on July 4.  

Residents using refuse cans are reminded to use the standard 32 gallon capacity container; garbage contained in the larger 45 gallon capacity will not be collected.

Stratford offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules visit townofstratford.com or call 203-385-4080.

Related posts:

  1. Holiday refuse pickup schedule
  2. Fourth of July refuse schedule
  3. Stratford holiday refuse schedule
  4. Fourth of July holiday refuse schedule

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Hudson Shakespeare Company to perform The Tempest
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress