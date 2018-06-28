The Stratford Baseball Association 13U Babe Ruth All Stars advanced to the state tournament after they won the District championship, defeating Norwalk 11-1 on Monday, June 25.

Stratford will open state tournament play on Saturday, July 7, in Newtown.

For further tournament information, go to http://newtownbaseball.com.

The Stratford squad went 3-0 in district tournament play with two wins over Norwalk and one over Fairfield.

In the title game, Stratford was led by Dante Quattrucci, who pitched a combined no-hitter with Hayden Roberts. Quattrucci exited the game after 5 innings and 92 pitches.

“Dante pounded the zone all game, inducing ground ball and fly outs continuously while striking out two,” manager Roger Manning said. “He kept Norwalk’s offense off-balance all evening. Hayden came in for the last inning and shut the door.

“The offense was led by Brendan Ramsdell, who finished the contest 4-for-4, including two doubles, two singles, and three RBIs.”

Stratford opened district play with a 5-1 victory over Norwalk. Quattrucci, Joe Adzima and Frank Saad gave up one run and three hits. Matt Diaz had two hits. Quattrucci and Saad had one hit each.

Fairfield was next to fall, 11-6.

Fairfield led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fourth. Stratford was able to chip away and put two runs up on the board. In the fifth inning, the locals had a huge inning, putting up seven runs.

The rally was fueled by a perfect bunt from Adzima that brought in two runs to make the score 4-4. He later scored on a wild pitch.

Roberts came in to pitch during the third inning and was masterful.

He inherited a bases-loaded situation with no outs and was able to escape while only allowing an unearned 1 run. Roberts gave up three hits while striking out two batters over four innings total.

The offense was a collective effort, getting hits from Diaz, Quattrucci, Roberts, Ian Lubas, Adzima and Brendan Ramsdell.