Stratford Partnership holds Town Hall meeting, MEDALS awards

Town of Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families held their annual Town Hall meeting and MEDALS Awards on Monday, June 18, at Stratford Town Hall Council Chambers. The Youth Committee presented the 2018 M.O.N.E.Y (Mobilizing Our Neighbors and Engaging Youth) grants to six youth groups with a contribution of $250 in support of their community service projects. Recipients included:

Kick Start Soccer Camp — Sterling House Community Center

Give Your Gear Another Year Part 2 — STROBE—Sterling House Community Center

Cuddle Kits — Chapel Street Elementary School

Teen Tech Expo— Stratford Library Association

Unlearn — Bunnell High School

Teen Volunteers — Stratford Recreation Department

In addition, other funded projects through the Stratford Partnership included:

Stratford High and Bunnell High School Post Proms

Alcohol and Tobacco Compliance Checks by Stratford Police Department

Healthy Kids Day by the Stratford YMCA

The Stratford Partnership recognized local individuals, groups and businesses for their positive impact on the quality of life in Stratford and those who demonstrate leadership. The 2018 MEDALS (Making Extraordinary Difference And Leading Stratford) Award recipients included:

Nicole Brito

Stratford EMS Explorers Post 4911

Kevin Giasullo

Hearts of Hope Stratford Chapter

Marilyn Marino

Erin McLaughlin

Pat Naylor

Shawn and Jillian Poling

Jenique Richards

Stratford Rotary Club

Max Sekscenski

Alex Shein

Aoife Smith

Stratford Library Children’s Department Staff

Christina Trombetta

Mitchell Weinbaum

Richard Whalen

Stratford Partnership Co-Chair Sean Kennedy and Prevention Coordinator Anna Gasinski recognized senior youth members, Hannah McLaughlin, Nicholas Satta, Kellie Taylor, Ameira Hernandez, Brianni Davillier, Michelle Harrison, Shannon Tripodi and Kristi Peña for their leadership and service to the Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families. Lastly, the Stratford Partnership awarded the 2018 Dudley W. Orr Asset Champion award to Stratford High School senior, Joseph Wierzbicki, for demonstrating resilience and positive attitude and Lordship Elementary School teacher Lauren Cavalli, for actively working to promote developmental assets in Stratford youth.

For a complete list of 2017-18 Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families Accomplishments and all event photos, go to: StratfordPartnership.org/2018.