Town seeks members for Ethics Commission

The Town of Stratford is seeking volunteers to serve on the town Ethics Commission. The commission consists of five members and three alternates that reviews adherence to the Town’s Code of Ethics by town officials.

The Ethics Commission, appointed by the mayor, makes recommendations to the Mayor and Town Council, and renders advisory opinions on ethical questions and interpretations under the Town Code.

“The Ethics Commission is an important board here in Stratford, and having good, fair-minded citizens participate as members is crucial to our efforts to keep all government actions transparent and above-board,” said Mayor Laura Hoydick. “I encourage any interested and qualified citizen to submit an application to my office if they wish to be a part of this Commission.”

Any Stratford resident who is a registered voter can apply to be a part of the commission. Applications can be obtained online here and emailed, faxed, mailed or hand-delivered to the Mayor’s office in Town Hall.