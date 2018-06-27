Stratford Star

Town seeks members for Ethics Commission

By Stratford Star on June 27, 2018 in Lead News, News, Town Government ·

The Town of Stratford is seeking volunteers to serve on the town Ethics Commission. The commission consists of five members and three alternates that reviews adherence to the Town’s Code of Ethics by town officials.

The Ethics Commission, appointed by the mayor, makes recommendations to the Mayor and Town Council, and renders advisory opinions on ethical questions and interpretations under the Town Code.

“The Ethics Commission is an important board here in Stratford, and having good, fair-minded citizens participate as members is crucial to our efforts to keep all government actions transparent and above-board,” said Mayor Laura Hoydick. “I encourage any interested and qualified citizen to submit an application to my office if they wish to be a part of this Commission.”

Any Stratford resident who is a registered voter can apply to be a part of the commission. Applications can be obtained online here and emailed, faxed, mailed or hand-delivered to the Mayor’s office in Town Hall.

 

Related posts:

  1. Heavy support for Board of Ed funding hike
  2. Memorial Day service, parade coming Monday
  3. Hoydick hosting office hours
  4. Hoydick proposes $220 million budget for 2018-19

Previous Post Stratford Star early deadline
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress