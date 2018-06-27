Stratford Library programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Readers Theatre Summer Showcase

Annual series of live theatre readings runs every Thursday, at 7 p.m., through July 26, in the Lovell Room, with a new play performed by area actors. Free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 for general seating. Adult audiences suggested. No reading scheduled on July 19. Call 203-395-4162 for titles and dates.

Art exhibit

Painting for Peace in Ferguson, a unique art exhibit from Ferguson, Missouri is on display at the library. In Ferguson, after the riots of 2014, local residents created their own art on plywood to cover the damaged store fronts. Related programs are being held at the library June 27 and 28. Free and open to the public.

Discussion: The Art of Ferguson

Author Carole Klein will discuss the specific artwork that inspired her book, Painting for Peace in Ferguson Thursday, June 28, 1 p.m., Lovell Room. A tour of the artwork throughout the library is included. Free and open to the public.

The Tempest

The Hudson Shakespeare Company returns to Stratford for its annual outdoor Shakespeare program Saturday, June 30, 2 p.m., Amphitheatre. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of rain, performance is held in the Library Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Lost Acres String Band

Connecticut-based trio Love Acres String Band (violin, guitar, upright bass and vocals) performs Monday, July 2, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Library closed

The Stratford Library is closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

Read to Me Club

Libraries Rock! Summer Reading 2018 is in full swing. Read to Me Club is for children not yet reading on their own. Read and complete 20 activities for prizes and an end-of-summer party. Summer Reading Club is for readers grades K through 7. Read 8 books to attend the end of summer ice cream celebration with Mayor Hoydick. Win weekly prizes and complete challenges at the Library. Tween Summer Reading is for grades 5 to 8. Complete 8 challenges for an end of summer party. Enter weekly prize drawing challenges at the library. Register for all programs.

Advance Reader’s Book Club

Advance Reader’s Book Club for grades 3-6 meets Tuesdays in July at 4 p.m. Children can see brand new books before they are even published and vote for which ones the library should purchase. Register for each week.

Art workshops

Art workshops meet Tuesdays in July at the Stratford Library. Ages 3 to 6 meet at 10:30 a.m., and ages 6 to 10 meet at 11:15. Register for each week.

Kids yoga

Kids yoga for ages 4 to 8 meets Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in July. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.

Fantasy Book Club

Fantasy Book Club for grades 5-8 meets Thursday, July 5 at 6:30. Read Pegasus: The Flame of Olympus by Kate O’Hearn and discuss with other children.

Movie Musicals

Movie Musicals in the Stratford Library Children’s Department will be shown Fridays at 2:30 p.m. Floor seating is first-come, first-served. July 6 Frozen (G, 109 minutes), July 13 Newsies (PG, 121 minutes), July 20 at 2 p.m. The Sound of Music (G, 174 minutes), July 27 Sing (PG, 114 minutes). Families are welcome to bring a nut free snack to enjoy.

Sing-Along

Sing-Along with Mr. Joe family concert Saturday, July 7, 11 a.m., for children of all ages.

Monday Matinees

Saoirse Ronan stars as an unconventional Catholic high school teen battling her protective mother played by Laurie Metcalf in the Oscar nominated hit film Lady Bird, R Monday, July 9, noon, Lovell Room. Next: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, July 23, noon, Lovell Room. Frances McDormand won an Oscar as an embittered mother avenging the death of her daughter in a sleepy southern town, R.

Fizzy Cloud Dough Science

Fizzy Cloud Dough Science for ages 2-5 Wednesday, July 11, 11 a.m.

Read to Therapy Dogs

Children can read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago Wednesday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 24, from 2-3:30. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Electric violinist

Caryn Lin, renowned electric violinist will perform for children ages 4-12 Thursday, July 12, 2:30.

Parent/Child Coding

Parent/Child Coding for children ages 6-10 Saturday, July 14, 10:30 a.m. Learn a Scratch coding activity together.

Cameron Chase

Juilliard trained classical violinist Cameron Chase of Stratford returns to the library with a special program of classical music Monday, July 16, 7 p.m., Lovell Room. Free and open to the public.

Magician

Magician Jay Reidy will perform for families with children ages 4-12 Wednesday, July 18, 11 a.m..

Ukulele lessons

Ukulele lessons for children ages 7-12 Thursdays July 19-Aug. 2 with a sing-along concert on Aug. 9. Beginner class meets at 2 and practice jams meet at 2:30. Participants should either bring a ukulele or check one out in advance from the Children’s Department on an adult Library card.

Harry Potter Book Group

Harry Potter Book Group meets Thursday, July 19 at 6:30 pm for readers ages 8 to adult. Participants should read Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets before the discussion. The evening will include a themed activity and a snack.

Music Time

Music Time for children up to age 4 meets Saturday, July 21, 10:30.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: July 23, Aug. 20, Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Fun with Thomas the Train

Fun with Thomas the Train for ages 2-5 Wednesday, July 25, 11.

Hip Hop Dance Party

Hip Hop Dance Party for ages 5-9 with host Austin Dailey Wednesday, July 25, 2.

Tween Coding

Tween Coding for grades 5-8 Thursdays, July 26-Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. Tweens will learn HTML Coding and make sample webpages. Space is limited.

Irish Dance

The Brennan-Lucey Irish Dance Academy will present a demonstration and try-it workshop Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m. for ages 4-12.

Summer storytimes

Summer storytimes continue throughout July. Storytimes meet Mondays at 10:30 for Music Time (up to age 2) and Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Free digital service

The Stratford Library will offer a free digital service to help local residents stay informed about events in the greater Stratford area. The service is called Burbio.com, a free website and app that puts Stratford school, government, library and community events in one place.

With Burbio one can select calendars to follow, create a personalized event feed, sync events to personal Google or iPhone calendars instantly and get notified when things change. Patrons can sign up at Burbio.com or download the app for iPhone or Android.

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski said, “We know our patrons will love how simple and easy Burbio makes it to stay up to date with everything going on in Stratford including all the events and services their Library has to offer.”