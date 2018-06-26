Protect horseshoe crabs

To the Editor:

Horseshoe crab spawning season is here, yet many citizens are unaware of this amazing species that visits our shores to spawn annually during late spring/ early summer.

Horseshoe crabs are not really crabs. They are more closely related to spiders and scorpions; however horseshoe crabs do not bite or sting and are not venomous. Truly a living fossil, they’ve remained relatively unchanged over millions of years and they have survived five mass extinctions.

They are extremely beneficial to the world of science and medicine. If you’ve had a flu shot, or require injectable medicine such as insulin, you owe a debt of gratitude to the horseshoe crab. Vaccines, injectable drugs, intravenous solutions, and implantable medical devices are all quality-checked for safety using a test from horseshoe crab blood.

Their eggs bring many species of migratory shorebirds to our area — some of which are endangered. Horseshoe crabs cannot hurt you, but we often unintentionally hurt them. They bury themselves in the sand and they’re not clearly visible in brackish water.

Often they will get knocked over by large waves from boats or storms. If you see a horseshoe crab upside down, just flip them! Don’t pick them up by their tail. Their tails break off easily. Instead, gently flip them by using the side of their shell.

If you see a horseshoe crab with a tag, please report the number to U.S. Fish and Wildlife. This information helps scientists track their activity and longevity.

Horseshoe crabs have survived over 400 million years but we are their main predators. Humans have destroyed their habitats and over-raked our beaches but we can still help. Just flip them when they cannot right themselves, never pick them up by their tail, report tagged crabs and heed the recently passed ban on hand-harvesting or killing horseshoe crabs at Short Beach. The bill was introduced by Representative Joe Gresko, Environment Committee Vice-Chair, and co-sponsored by several state legislators, including my Representative Phillip Young. The bill passed unanimously.

Let’s do all that we can to help ensure their survival. And ours (more information at www.projectlimulus.org).