Bird causes power outage in Stratford on Tuesday

Nearly 2,000 United Illuminating customers in Stratford lost power early Tuesday morning.

The outage occurred at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, said Ed Crowder, a UI spokesman.

The outage was caused by a bird who landed on a power line in front of Burlington on Barnum Avenue and had one foot on a power line and another on the pole. The bird was electrocuted and it tripped a circuit, Crowder said.

Most customers were switched onto other circuits, Crowder said.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, all but one customer has power restored.