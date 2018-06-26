Stratford property transfers: June 18-22

Property transfers, June 18 to 22

21 Howard St.: Jefferson Arias to Sully Amalfi Salguero Martinez for $252,000.

1700 Broadbridge Ave., Unit A-21: Estate of Jennie M. Cepetelli to Leslie Y. Rodas for $100,000.

400 Huntington Road: William and Debra Scheck to Keith Conway for $374,000.

260 Marcroft St.: Susan Lavery to Nicholas R. Deaky for $218,000.

138A Bison Lane: David and Joan C. Schmitt to Karen Battista for $255,000.

412 Second Ave.: Aaron D. and Sarah S. Martin to Susan Wilchinsky for $245,000.

330 Graham St.: Nationstar HECM 2017-2 to S&S Nutrition Inc. for $140,000.

272 Circle Drive: Erica Johnson to Jocelyn Houska for $185,000.

510 E. Main St., Unit 224: Thomas Boyd to Carmine Aquino for $142,500.

75 River Bend Road, Unit D: Judith Manko to Margaret Kardos for $237,500.

42B Buckskin Lane: Estate of Barbara J. Fusco to Holly Lundgren for $165,000.

642A Old Knife Lane: Jane A. Jordan to Diane Camara for $157,000.

162B Bison Lane: Estate of Lawrence J. Munley to Lynn Hodum for $130,000.

50 Rockland Ave.: TCS Home Group LLC to Lizette Earley for $290,000.

116 West Beach Drive: Devin J. and Elizabeth A. Santa to Timothy E. York for $322,000.

1435-1437 Broadbridge Ave.: Laura Warfield to Fatima Bachkar for $316,000.

45 Auburn St.: Marcy A. Eddinger-Andersen to Tymatha Sims for $206,000.

2278 Main St.: Edward F. Mackowski to 2278 Main Street LLC for $105,000.

380 Johnson Lane: Josephine Mirafiore to Evangelisto Ortiz for $346,000.

205 High Park Ave.: Mary Rotunno to Carlos E. Escobar for $197,500.

797 East Broadway: Gail R. Warmke to Shanna White for $240,000.

335 Rosebrook Drive: Lisa H. Deeds to John G. Smith for $470,000.

32-34 Jackson Ave.: John J. Scarpetti and Carol R. Hechht to Ovidio Montenegro for $209,000.

900 Silver Lane, #1: Glen A. and Trudy Merrett Rude to Tatiana Navarro Siniscalchi for $223,250.

216 Ridge Road: Jessica Melendez to Ryan Westley Hushman for $310,500.

144 Terrill Road: John R. Nazzaro Jr. and Allison L. Nazzaro to Yolanda Kola for $250,000.

215 Short Beach Road: STG Holding LLC to Everett G. Sussman for $272,500.

88 Burbank Ave.: Estate of Lorraine Rogers, James Rogers and Cheryl Campbell, Co-executors to Rachelle L. Cataldo for $229,000.

56 Dover St.: Hector Martinez to Rebecca Garcia for $190,000.