Stratford Star

Reduced staffing at Town Hall Thursday for training

By Stratford Star on June 26, 2018 in Lead News, News, Town Government ·

Offices in Stratford Town Hall will have reduced staff and the Assessor’s Office and Registrar of Voters office will be closed on Thursday for customer service training for town employees.

Mayor Laura Hoydick’s office issued the advisory on Tuesday morning, cautioning those with business at Town Hall to plan accordingly.

The training is being administered by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. Town officials said the training comes at no cost to the town as it is hosting the training event, bringing public servants and municipal government employees from Stratford as well as around the state.

“Our goal is to ensure the best possible service we can provide from town employees to our residents, and this training is an important part of achieving that goal,” Hoydick said in a statement. “I expect that the training will provide new tools and techniques for addressing citizen concerns, and communicating more effectively between town departments. It will contribute to making all of our departments that deal with the public and other departments more efficient, responsive and friendly.”

 

Related posts:

  1. Land owner appeals Zoning Commission vote
  2. Stratford closings for Christmas
  3. Gresko receives endorsements for re-election campaign
  4. Bill would help create living shorelines

Previous Post Stratford High School names fourth quarter honor students Next Post Wrestling: South Side sending 18 to Nationals
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress