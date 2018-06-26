Reduced staffing at Town Hall Thursday for training

Offices in Stratford Town Hall will have reduced staff and the Assessor’s Office and Registrar of Voters office will be closed on Thursday for customer service training for town employees.

Mayor Laura Hoydick’s office issued the advisory on Tuesday morning, cautioning those with business at Town Hall to plan accordingly.

The training is being administered by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. Town officials said the training comes at no cost to the town as it is hosting the training event, bringing public servants and municipal government employees from Stratford as well as around the state.

“Our goal is to ensure the best possible service we can provide from town employees to our residents, and this training is an important part of achieving that goal,” Hoydick said in a statement. “I expect that the training will provide new tools and techniques for addressing citizen concerns, and communicating more effectively between town departments. It will contribute to making all of our departments that deal with the public and other departments more efficient, responsive and friendly.”