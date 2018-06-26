Stratford Star

GBRTA announces scholarship winners

By HAN Network on June 26, 2018 in News, Regional, Schools ·

Members of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association (GBRTA) recently raised $17,600 for scholarships that were awarded to help graduating public high school seniors further their schooling to become professional educators.

Awards in the amount of $1,100 each were presented to 16 seniors, one from each of the public high schools in the greater Bridgeport area, who had expressed intention to pursue a career in education. Retired teachers from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull attended many of the high school awards ceremonies to present the scholarships.

Winners include:

  • Bridgeport — Mike Paul (Bassick), Abigail Rodriguez (Central), Amarylis Droign (Harding), German Chamele-Pacheco (Bullard Havens), Jeniel Edmonds (Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Magnet).
  • Easton — Sydney Wood (Joel Barlow).
  • Fairfield — Grace Benyon (Fairfield Ludlowe), Olivia Foley (Fairfield Warde).
  • Milford — Kacey O’Connor (Jonathan Law), Jessica Intelisano (Joseph Foran), Robert Porter (Platt Technical).
  • Monroe — Kayla Traggianese (Masuk).            
  • Shelton — Kaitlin McGuire (Shelton).                              
  • Stratford — Amanda Bull (Bunnell), Taylor Brady (Stratford).
  • Trumbull — Lindsay Adams (Trumbull).

