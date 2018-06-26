GBRTA announces scholarship winners

Members of the Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association (GBRTA) recently raised $17,600 for scholarships that were awarded to help graduating public high school seniors further their schooling to become professional educators.

Awards in the amount of $1,100 each were presented to 16 seniors, one from each of the public high schools in the greater Bridgeport area, who had expressed intention to pursue a career in education. Retired teachers from Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Milford, Monroe, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull attended many of the high school awards ceremonies to present the scholarships.

Winners include: