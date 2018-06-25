The HIIT Squad posted its first win of the Stratford Coed Softball League season with a 13-9 victory over PUSH this past week.

Robert Juan collected three RBIs while pitching a great game. Jimmy Zygmont led the HITT Squad going 3 for 4.

Maxwell’s triumphs

Klone Ortiz and Dave Morales led Maxwell’s to a 12-1 win over Shockers 12-1 with key home runs and three RBIs each. Lenora Flores drove in two runs and finished 2 for 3.

Sharks win

The Sharks put up a terror of a game, playing only with eight to finish game with a 13-1 decision over the Warriors. Bianca Ramos limited the Warriors to only three runs with her outstanding pitching. Kenny Spears went 3 for 5 with two big hits. Jordan Messner went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Lorien Bean of the Warriors had two doubles, a triple and one RBI.

Sticks & Chicks victorious

Through a short rainfall Sticks & Chicks came out with an 18-2 win over Frame It Easy. Chris Banzuik hit two home runs and drove in six. Kimmy from Frame It Easy had many impressive plays from her shortstop position.