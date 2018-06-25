Stratford Star

Coed softball: HIIT Squad posts first win of season

By Stratford Star on June 25, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The HIIT Squad posted its first win of the Stratford Coed Softball League season with a 13-9 victory over PUSH this past week.

Robert Juan collected three RBIs while pitching a great game. Jimmy Zygmont led the HITT Squad going 3 for 4.

Maxwell’s triumphs

Klone Ortiz and Dave Morales led Maxwell’s to a 12-1 win over Shockers 12-1 with key home runs and three RBIs each. Lenora Flores drove in two runs and finished 2 for 3.

Sharks win

The Sharks put up a terror of a game, playing only with eight to finish game with a 13-1 decision over the Warriors. Bianca Ramos limited the Warriors to only three runs with her outstanding pitching. Kenny Spears went 3 for 5 with two big hits. Jordan Messner went 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Lorien Bean of the Warriors had two doubles, a triple and one RBI.

Sticks & Chicks victorious

Through a short rainfall Sticks & Chicks came out with an 18-2 win over Frame It Easy. Chris Banzuik hit two home runs and drove in six. Kimmy from Frame It Easy had many impressive plays from her shortstop position.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Coed Softball League registration
  2. Coed softball: Shockers defeat Warriors in slugfest
  3. STA Town tourney deadline
  4. Tennis lessons for ages 3 to adult

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Shredding event helps Stratford Library
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress