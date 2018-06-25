Stratford Library hosts July concerts

The Stratford Library will host The Lost Acres String Band on Monday, July 2 and violinist Cameron Chase on Monday, July 16. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

The Lost Acres String Band is a Connecticut-based trio (violin, guitar, upright bass and vocals). A typical show includes blues, Gypsy jazz, old-time and contemporary fiddle tunes, a Hispanic ballad from the old Southwest, a romantic waltz, a classic string-band number by The Mississippi Sheiks and swing tunes from the 1930s. The musicians include Gordon Swift (fiddle, electric violin and baritone violectra), Paul Howard (Master guitarist/vocalist) and Jon Swift (upright bass).

Cameron Chase started playing violin when he was 5 with Liu at Stratford’s Little Red School of Art & Music. He is a graduate of the pre-college Program at Juilliard and has also studied with Hyo Kang and Regi Papa. In 2016 he played Vieuxtemps Violin Concerto No. 5 with the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra and in 2014 he won the American Chamber Orchestra Concerto Competition in Fairfield. In addition he has played in numerous chamber groups concentrating on the classical repertoire. He is a lifelong Stratford resident.

For more information call the library at 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.