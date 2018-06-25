Stratford Star

Stratford Library hosts staged reading of ‘Breadcrumbs’

By Stratford Star on June 25, 2018

The Square One Theatre Company and Stratford Library will continue their annual Readers Theatre Summer Showcase Thursday, June 28, at the library with a live, staged reading of Breadcrumbs, a contemporary drama by Jennifer Haley at 7 p.m., in the Lovell Room. This is the fourth of seven scheduled theatre readings that will continue at the library on weekly Thursdays through July 26.  The readings are free and open to the public.

In Breadcrumbs, a reclusive fiction writer diagnosed with dementia must depend upon a troubled young caretaker to complete her autobiography. In a symbiotic battle of wills, they delve into the dark woods of the past, unearthing a tragedy that shatters their notions of language, loneliness and essential self. Timely and touching, author Jennifer Haley asks her audience to consider the tangled, emotional forests of the stories that provide our reference points to reality.

Taking part in the staged reading are actors Janet Rather of New Canaan and Lynnette Victoria of Bridgeport. It will be directed by Stratford’s Tom Holehan, artistic director of the Square One Theatre Company.

Doors open at 6:30 for general seating. The reading is recommended for adult audiences.

For more information, call 203-385-4162.

