Stratford Post 42 completed an American Legion Zone II sweep of West Haven on Sunday with an 11-3 road win over Post 71.

Alex Koletar allowed only three hits with one walk and three strikeouts, as the locals leveled their record at 3-3.

“We won two games on Saturday and that carried over into today,” head coach Mike Della Vecchia said. “Alex did a great job with only 74 pitches. The best pitch is strike one and he got ahead of batters all game.”

Stratford is next in action on Tuesday when they visit unbeaten Hamden Post 88 (5-0) at 5:45 p.m. at Hamden High.

Brendan Duffy and Connor Anstis had consecutive two-RBI doubles in the second inning. The gappers to left-center field scored Tom Fernandes (single), Dylan Kovacs (error), Zach Fedak (single) and Duffy.

The locals banged out 16 hits, led by three hits each from Fernandes (two singles, double, RBI) and Patrick Browne (double, two singles, RBI).

West Haven took advantage of Stratford’s lone error to make it 4-1 without getting a hit in the bottom of the second.

The Stratford lead went to 6-1 in the fourth.

Browne beat out an infield hit with one down and went to third when Tyler Vancho (two hits, RBI) ripped a first-pitch double inside the first base bag.

Dillon Higgins, who made three stellar plays from his shortstop position, brought a run home with a single.

With runners on the corners, Higgins broke early off first and West Haven pitcher Derek Baker balked home the second run.

West Haven’s Diego Mahecha doubled for his team’s first hit to lead off the top of the fourth.

He went to third on an infield out and scored on Steven Byrd’s suicide squeeze bunt.

Browne walked in the sixth and reached second on Vancho’s single to right-center. Mahecha in center faked like he had a track on the ball, but Browne had a perfect lead and got to second safely.

With the runners going, Higgins hit to shortstop and Browne scored all the way from second on the throw across the diamond. Fernandes doubled home a run and Kovacs followed with an RBI single to take the score to 9-2.

Koletar issued his first walk, gave up his second hit and hit his first batter to load the bases in the home sixth. A sacrifice fly brought home a run, but Duffy caught a foul ball off first base and Vancho at third made an outstanding back-hand stop on Baker’s smash over the bag and fired to first to end the inning.

Browne (single) and Vancho (sacrifice fly) scored Duffy (single and Anstis (HBP) in the seventh.

Roundup: Stratford picked up its first win of the season when Brendan Duffy pitched a three-hit, 10-strikeout 5-0 shutout win over West Haven in the first game of a twin bill at Penders Field on Saturday.

Stratford scored two runs in the bottom of the first after a leadoff double by Connor Anstis, an RBI single by Pat Browne and a sacrifice fly by Dillon Higgins. In the second they got an unearned run when Zach Fedak singled and later scored on an error. In the third, Tyler Vancho lead off by getting hit by a pitch, Tommy Fernandes singled (his first of two hits), Ryan Nelson had an RBI single and another run scored on an infield error. Sean Jefferson had two hits and Steven Byrd had the other hit for West Haven.

Stratford swept the double header, 12-2. Post 42 scored a run in the third on an RBI single by Nelson. West Haven went ahead 2-1 in the top of the fifth on a two-run home run by Jason Heon. Stratford scored nine runs in the bottom of the frame on seven hits, three walks and a hit batter. Stratford scored two more in the bottom of the sixth on RBI singles by Vancho and Higgins and that ended the game on the 10-run rule. Browne and Nelson each had three hits. Vancho, Alex Koletar and Ryan Duffy each had two hits. Higgins was on base five times with a hit, three walks and a hit batter. Higgins also struck out six batters over six innings.